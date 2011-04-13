Police seek three probation violators

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three people who have violated their probation on drug arrests.

The three people have stopped attending the Drug Court Program, which is a condition of their probation.

Amber Lambertus, 21, of 609 Thornton Avenue in Dalton stopped attending required program meetings on March 25, 2010.

Shanda McCartney, 26, of 2966 Davis Drive in Rocky Face stopped attending meetings on September 9, 2010.

Dusty Harrison, 31, of 3515 Indian Drive in Dalton has been absent from the program since February 8, 2011.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all three individuals for absconding from the program.

The purpose of the program is to reduce repeat drug-related offenses by creating the opportunity for recovery from chemical addiction.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amber Lambertus, Shanda Lee McCartney, or Dusty Harrison is asked to contact Detective Sam Eaton with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 158.