FLW anglers predict huge weights on Chickamauga Lake

FLW Pro Clark Wendlandt talks with the staff of OutdoorsChattanooga.com about the upcoming FLW tournament on Chickamauga Lake.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The stage is set for the 2011 FLW Tour Bass Tournament on Lake Chickamauga.

Most anglers are reporting some very good practice days and are predicting some huge bags of fish will be weighed in once the tournament begins.

Jason Christie says "this is one of the best lakes I have ever fished" after catching 5 bass limit weighing over thirty pounds on his very first day of practice here on Chickamauga Lake.

Thursday will begin the first day of a four day event for the FLW Pros.

Saturday the field will be cut to the top 20 pros and then on Sunday the top ten anglers will compete for the first place price of $100,000.

For more info on weigh-in times and other events go to www.flwoutdoors.com