Young boy mauled by neighborhood dog

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Not long after Janel Bearden's 8 year old son Andrew went down the street in their Lookout Valley neighborhood to play video games at a neighbor's house last Saturday, she got a surprise phone call.



"About 30 minutes later we got a phone call from the boy's mother saying that we need to take him to the hospital," said Bearden.

Andrew had been severely bitten by the neighbor's dog, a Pit Bull mix. Janel immediately ran to the scene to check on her boy.



"He was on the front porch just screaming and crying," explained Bearden. "And the towel was covering his face."



The towel, once removed in the ambulance, revealed gruesome injuries. Andrew suffered puncture wounds to his right eyelid, the skin around the lower eye, and scratches to the face. All in all, dozens of stitches and plastic surgery were needed to fix the damage. Thankfully, his eye itself was left intact.



The dog owners didn't want to be identified, but say Andrew was told not to go into the back yard where the dog was chained. Somehow he slipped by them, following their 11 year old son who went to feed the pet. The owners relinquished the dog to McKamey Animal Center to avoid facing charges and the dog was euthanized.



Bearden said just two days later on Monday, a different neighborhood dog tried to attack her mother-in-law. She wanted that dog taken away from its owner, but Karen Walsh, executive director of McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, said it's not that simple.



"When you first have a dog that's running at large and it's their first offense, we don't seize the dogs under those circumstances," explained Walsh. There has to be probable cause to remove a dog.



Since no physical harm was done in the second case, and the dog had not been reported in the past, the owner was given a chance to contain the pet. For Bearden that wasn't not good enough. She's been in contact with officials hoping to tighten the leash on the laws.



"I'm going to do whatever it takes to get violent dogs off the streets and to protect another child," vowed Bearden.

Bearden said her son's vision should be fine, according to their doctor. The owners of the dog that injured Andrew say they have only been able to communicate through Bearden's mother-in-law, Andrew's grandmother, and said they are very sorry about what happened. They're glad he is doing better. Andrew will return to school Thursday and visit his doctor Monday.