May 31st 2017

May 31st 2017 - The fishing on Guntersville has really cranked up here the last couple weeks. The current isn't ripping and the fish are starting to really position on the offshore ledges.

They can be caught on a variety of lures from cranking a big plug, swimbait, magnum shaky head, and if you're looking for a big bite the Hog Farmer Tremoring Hog Tie.

There are also still a lot of fish on the grass edges biting topwaters, spinnerbaits, and big worms. Really depends on how you want to fish right now, but you will catch them no matter what.

Alex Davis

www.spinnerbaitkid.com