CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Judge Bob Moon was the original judge assigned to Jesse Mathews' case.

Wednesday morning, he recused himself.

Mathews' public defender made the request earlier this week, claiming Judge Moon could be biased.

Moon wrote a memorial poem for the Chapin family.

The judge says, after reviewing the law, his impartiality could be reasonably questioned.

"To author the poem for Sergeant Tim Chapin and his family was one of the greatest privileges of my life," says Judge Bob Moon. "I attended his services. And, in fact, I walked to the cemetery where Sergeant Chapin was laid to rest. I recited these facts as a component part of this record and as a basis for my decision today."

Moon went on to say his ethical and legal duties and obligations require his recusal.