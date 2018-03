CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A local Red Cross Volunteer is on a three week mission.

Dick Blazak boarded a plane Tuesday morning, headed for Pulaski Virginia.

Two tornadoes touched down, last Friday, damaging or destroying 400 homes and local shelters need some help.

"My specialty is feeding and they need some body to run their feeding for the shelters. Feed people in the shelters and feed people who are working at their houses for repair," says Blazak.

It's no small task, Blazak will be in Pulaski for 21 days.

The storm did $8 million in damage, and the Governor has declared a state of emergency.

Pulaski Virginia is about 90 miles north of Bristol, TN.