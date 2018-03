DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) – Officials with Shaw Industries announced Tuesday that it plans to close Plant 82 in Dalton.

The closure could leave 306 people without jobs in the already hurting North Georgia area.

Shaw says its decision to close the plant is due to an industry-wide movement away from spun yarn toward filament yarn.

The company said in a release that it hopes to offer positions to all hourly associates who choose to remain with the company.

"Shaw is providing immediate support to assist affected associates during this time of transition and will deploy its Central Hiring Office resources to focus on matching displaced associates with openings at other Shaw locations," the release stated.