EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- East Ridge City leaders have selected a new city manager and he's a familiar face in the Tennessee Valley.

Tim Gobble most recently served as the administrator for the Hamilton County Jail. Before that, he served as Bradley County Sheriff.

Monday night, East Ridge officials vote unanimously to make Gobble their new leader.

His salary will be nearly $117,000. His salary at the jail was about $70,000.

Gobble replaces Police Chief Eddie Philipps, who has been serving as interim city manager since William Whitson resigned in August.

Gobble's first day will be May 2nd.