DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) – Dalton Police have recovered a body found in a creek.

Officers say a body was reported in a creek in the 1200 block of South Hamilton Street.

A survey crew found what appeared to be a body in the creek.

Detectives recovered the body of a white male. There were no obvious signs of foul play. The body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for identification and cause of death.

The Dalton Fire Department was called in to help recover the body because it was in deep water.