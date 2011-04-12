UPDATE: EPB works to restore power after storms

Trees took down 3 power poles on Blackhawk Trail in East Ridge. / Megan Boatwright

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Airport recorded 50 mph wind gusts during Monday night's thunderstorms. Those winds left behind a trail of downed trees and power lines.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday more than 100 EPB homes and businesses were still without power. Most of those in the East Ridge area.

The North Georgia Electric Power Company had power restored to all but 50 customers in Southeast Walker County by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"I heard this loud noise and didn't know if it was tornado or what," says East Ridge resident, Betsy Rollins. "We haven't had power since 3 a.m."

It wasn't a tornado but powerful thunderstorms did come through the Tennessee Valley Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

"Several trees came down and broke 3 poles," says EPB Construction Supervisor, Jimmy Gill.

Channel 3 caught up with EPB crews while they were cutting trees and repairing downed lines in a neighborhood off Ringgold Rd. near Blackhawk Tr.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Gill says. "A mess to clean up."

Wind gusts snapped a tree limb on a Wynnwood Rd. home causing minor damage to the roof and gutter. Things were much worse for another East Ridge homeowner on Lazard Rd. an oak tree smashed through his attic and master bed room early Tuesday morning.

"We're trying to be as productive as we can," says Gill. "Get as many people back on as quick as possible."

Back on Ringgold Rd. EPB crews brought in reinforcement trucks hoping to speed up the process, but progress proved slow throughout the day which means more patience for Betsy Rollins and her neighbors.

Rollins says its frustrating but adds "that's God's work. God is in control, just something we have to deal with."