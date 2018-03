CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Hamilton County Medical Examiner has released the autopsy of Sergeant Tim Chapin.

According to the report, Sergeant Chapin died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The autopsy report indicates that Sgt. Chapin was "Dead on Arrival due to a gunshot wound to the head."

The medical examiner report also indicates the bullet hit Sgt. Chapin in the nose.

Due to the sensitivity of this topic, and out of respect for the family of Sgt Chapin, WRCB management has decided not to publish the report in it entirety.