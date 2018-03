CLEVELAND (WRCB) Two people are in custody in Bradley County charged with theft.

Bradley County deputies answered a 911 call and found Heinz Eugene Appelt and Kimberly Atkins loading grates into the back of a van. A fifth grate was lying beside the van.

The grates were taken from the 20th Street overpass on APD 40.

The grates were valued at $1250, the couple had planned to sell them to a scrap metal dealer.