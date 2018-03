CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Abba's House will stop taking donations for Sgt. Tim Chapin's family this Wednesday, April 13th.

Heritage Funeral Home and Hamilton Memorial Gardens provided their services free of charge.

So all the money received will go directly to Kelle Chapin for any needs she, Allison and Nicholas may have.

Anyone still wishing to make a donation to the Chapin family is asked to give toward the educational trust fund that has been set up by Rick Mincy of the Chattanooga Police Department.

Donations to the educational trust fund can be sent to

RDP Partners

6111 Shallowford Road, Suite 103

Chattanooga, TN. 37421

Please make checks payable to

Ricky D. Mincy, Trustee U/A, Educational Trust Fund for Tim Chapin Family