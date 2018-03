CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) It's been a little more than a week since Chattanooga Police Sergeant Tim Chapin was killed during a robbery at US Money Shops on Brainerd Road.

The Democratic Party Chairman tells Channel 3, State Senator Andy Berke has agreed to enter a bill that would give the children of those killed while serving the state full scholarships to college.

Paul E. Smith, Chairman, Hamilton County Democratic Party, "We feel like that any person who's willing to lay down their life for the people of TN, the least we can do is let them go to work everyday, knowing if something happens to them that their children will receive a full education in TN."

Democrats say the bill shouldn't impact state funding, since the lottery is already appropriated for college scholarships.

Smith says he feels the bill will pass because this is a bipartisan issue.