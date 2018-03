ATHENS, MCMINN CO, TN (WRCB) Athens Police are searching for a suspect in a pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened just after 6 o'clock Monday night at the Walgreens on Congress Parkway when an unidentified female walked up to the clerk and demanded narcotics and showed him that she had a black handgun in her waistband.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.