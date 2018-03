Update 8:15pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 3am for the following Tennessee counties: Bradley. Hamilton, Meigs, McMinn and Polk Counties...and for the following Georgia counties Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield Counties.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Tornado Watch has been issued in Tennessee for the following counties: Marion, Sequatchie, Grundy, Bledsoe, Van Buren, and Rhea counties until 1:00 am EST.

Jackson County, Alabama is also under a Tornado Watch until 1:00 am EST.

