Chattanooga native to command TN Army National Guard

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga native will now command the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Monday, Brig. General Robert Alan Harris, of Chattanooga, was named Assistant Adjutant General of the Tennessee Army National Guard by Major General Terry M. Haston and Governor Bill Haslam.

"Brig. Gen. Harris brings an enormous amount of expertise and experience to this critical position," says Maj. General Haston. "He has commanded units at every level within the Tennessee Army National Guard, and brings that professionalism to the job at a significant time in our history."

Brig. Gen. Harris brings over 35 years military experience to the job. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1975, and joined the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1977. He was commissioned as a Field Artillery officer from Tennessee Military Academy in 1978.

He currently commands the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, headquartered in Jackson.

The Assistant Adjutant General is the commander of the Tennessee Army National Guard, and is responsible to the Adjutant General for recommendations on the proper employment of land forces, planning, and coordinating land operations. He is responsible for the manning, training, equipping, welfare, and readiness posture for all Tennessee Army National Guard units.