UPDATE 5: Officer shoots suspect on Ledford St.

Update 4/12/11



CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) We have new details about the shooting Monday involving a Chattanooga Police officer.



Witnesses say two suspects were seen casing the home at 601 Ledford Street. Eighteen year old Melvin Evans and a 16 year old were later seen placing bandanas over their faces and kicking in the front door.

Inside the home, the suspects ordered the victims, Jayson Williamson and Corbin Evans, to hand over their money. When the money was not as much as the suspects wanted, they began searching through the home.

While this was happening, Officer Campbell arrived on the scene. One of the suspects saw Campbell and yelled for his partner to go out the back of the house.

Officer Campbell meet up with the two and ordered them to the ground. Melvin Evans complied, but the 16 year old began to run toward a wooded area behind the home. As he did, he pointed a gun at Officer Campbell and was shot in the foot.



Melvin Evans is charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and criminal conspiracy.

The 16-year-old suspect was treated and released from a local hospital Monday and was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on police and felony possession of a firearm in the case.



Officer Campbell remains on administrative leave as is standard procedure during any officer involved shooting.

------------------------------------------------------

