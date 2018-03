CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police have arrested a 35-year-old man with brutally beating his 17-year-old niece.

Kendall Lebron Reed was arrested Sunday at his home on Chamberlain Avenue after police received reports from a school official of a child with serious injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old used her cell phone to contact someone she was prohibited from speaking with. In the ensuing argument between Reed and the teen, investigators say Reed punched the child in the face, kicked her in the head and pulled the hair out of the back of her head.

School officials noticed the injuries after the child was absent for three days and contacted the police.

The teen was treated at a local hospital for bruises, abrasions and a broken nose and has been placed in alternative care.

Reed is currently facing charges child abuse and neglect, but police say those charges may be upgraded based on the extent of the teen's injuries.