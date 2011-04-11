Wounded War Hero: "I'm grateful I made it home"

TRENTON, DADE COUNTY (WRCB) – Sgt. Joey Ferguson in wheelchair, is greeted by supporters and well-wishers in Dade County after nearly losing his life in Afghanistan.

In late February, Ferguson was on his third tour of duty when the Marine stepped on an IED that exploded causing him to lose part of his right foot.

Sgt Ferguson said, "We were on a patrol and I was cleaning out an area for the squad to go through and it was a rainy day and I didn't see any ground sound and I stepped on it and that was end of story for that day."

He landed at the Chattanooga Airport after months of rehabilitation at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.

He said the warm return home was unexpected and a sigh of relief.

Sgt. Ferguson said, "It feels great, it feels wonderful. After being away for so long it just feels great to be home and see everyone I love."

His wife, Brooke, says she ran the gamut of emotions when she received that frightful phone call Sgt Ferguson was hurt.

Brooke Ferguson said, "You never know when you're going to get it, but I'm lucky it was a phone call and not a visit."

Sgt. Ferguson said he never lost consciousness during the explosion, but he didn't know whether or not this visit would ever happen.

Young and old, they lined the Trenton town square to get a glimpse of their local hero.

Pam Arnold said, "They are my heroes and I'm glad Dade County has come out to honor them because that's what are men and women need."

Ronnie Odell said, "Being able to get up and walk around is comforting. It makes you feel good."

While this show of support is for Ferguson, he said personally, it is more in honor of those who weren't as fortunate.

Sgt. Ferguson said, "I'm grateful I made it home, but I'm more grateful I made it home for my brothers that couldn't make it home."

He recently celebrated his birthday and a promotion.

He hopes to return to Camp Lejeuene in North Carolina when rehab is finished.