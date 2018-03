CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) This weekend Crime Stoppers features a man wanted on aggravated burglary charges.

Ervin Jamon Thomas, who goes by the name "Money", is accused of burglarizing a home on Shaw Avenue in February.

He's also wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

His last known address is on Mill Stream Drive.

If you've seen Ervin Thomas call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

Your confidential call could be worth a cash reward.