DALLAS BAY, HAMILTON CO, TN (WRCB) A Dallas Bay family is homeless after their home went up in flames.

It happened on Sequoyah Access Road Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed.

The homeowner says a fire detector woke the family up, but it was a passer-by who called 911.

The family was not injured.

Officials say the fire started in the garage. Damage costs are estimated at 80 thousand dollars.