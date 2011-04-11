Update1: Weekend shooting in Murray County

Update 9:50am

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday evening.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office reports that Peggy Sue Green Hamby called 911 saying her husband, Kenneth Green was holding her at gunpoint.

Mr. Green was threatening to kill her, himself and anyone that responded to the 911 call.

A Murray County Sheriff's deputy arrived within minutes to find them outside the house.

Mr. Green was armed with a rifle, attacking Mrs. Green Hamby.

At that point the deputy ordered Mr. Green to drop the weapon. Mr. Green fired the rifle killing his wife.



He then moved toward the deputy and fired a shot. The deputy returned fire killing Mr. Green.

An investigation is underway.

We will bring you more details on this developing story as they become available.

