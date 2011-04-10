Storm Alert Team Tracking Chance For Severe Weather

by Nick Austin

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--The Channel 3 Storm Alert Team of meteorologists is monitoring the possibility of severe storms late Monday and Monday night.

Scenario: A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Monday bringing our next high chance for showers and thunderstorms. Although instability will be marginal, there may just enough energy for a some scattered severe storms to develop late in the day and into the evening. Like last Monday's severe event, any severe storms tomorrow will not be widespread and currently we are under the Slight Risk category from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK.

Threats: The main threats of any severe storms will be damaging straight line winds and periods of heavy rain. However, hail can't be ruled out in a few spots. A tornado is highly unlikely.

Timing: Scattered showers/storms will begin near the plateau and the Sequatchie Valley around 4pm. By around 6pm a line of storms will form and will spread through Athens, Chattanooga, northwest GA, and northeast AL by around 6-7pm. These storms, along with heavier downpours, will move into the Blue Ridge of GA and to western NC by around 9-10pm, finally winding down by around 1am Tuesday. Rain amounts in the counties east of Hamilton, including in NC and northeast GA, could total up 1.5". Elsewhere, around 0.5" is expected.

