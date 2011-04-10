Roop and Tharpe win April CBA on Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe from Dayton, Tenn., caught a five-bass limit weighing 31.27 pounds to win first place and $2,000 in the Nichols Marine April CBA Open.

They also had a 7.65 lb. largemouth which earned them big fish of the tournament and another $450.

Brandon and Brent reported all of their fish were caught in shallow water using a variety of baits to upgrade their catch throughout the day.

The duo also won the February CBA, making this their second win of the 2011 CBA season.

The highest finishing New Team Award went to the team of Jack Suits and Phillip Ledford earning them a free entry into next months event.

The team of Jim McClanahan and Colby Truelove were they highest finishing Youth Division Team and also earned a free entry into next month's tournament.

Rounding out the remaining top 14 places:

2nd: Mark Varady and Mark Keith, 23.73 lbs., $850

2nd: Jack Suits and Phillip Ledford, 23.05 lbs., $750

4th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown, 22.40 lbs., $650

5th: Matt Gowan and Kenny Marsh Jr., 20.65 lbs., $550

6th: Chuck James and Brad James, 20.50 lbs., $450

7th: Tony Pardue and Mike Swafford 20.36 lbs., $400

8th: Ryan Rigsby and Randy Rigsby, 19.47 lbs., $350

9th: Galen James and Tony Townsend, 19.14 lbs., $300

10th: Justin Medley and David Perry, 19.00 lbs., $250

11th: Casey Scates and Chad Weigart, 18.35 lbs., $200

12th: Mike Varner 17.71 lbs., $200

13th: Cory Nichols and John Oxford, 17.68 lbs., $150

14th: Teddy Owensby and Billy Buoymaster, 17.65 lbs., $150

