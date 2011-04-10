Roop and Tharpe win April CBA on Chickamauga Lake - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roop and Tharpe win April CBA on Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe from Dayton, Tenn., caught a five-bass limit weighing 31.27 pounds to win first place and $2,000 in the Nichols Marine April CBA Open.

They also had a 7.65 lb. largemouth which earned them big fish of the tournament and another $450.

Brandon and Brent reported all of their fish were caught in shallow water using a variety of baits to upgrade their catch throughout the day.

The duo also won the February CBA, making this their second win of the 2011 CBA season.

The highest finishing New Team Award went to the team of Jack Suits and Phillip Ledford earning them a free entry into next months event.

The team of Jim McClanahan and Colby Truelove were they highest finishing Youth Division Team and also earned a free entry into next month's tournament.

 

Rounding out the remaining top 14 places:

  • 2nd: Mark Varady and Mark Keith, 23.73 lbs., $850
  • 2nd: Jack Suits and Phillip Ledford, 23.05 lbs., $750
  • 4th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown, 22.40 lbs., $650
  • 5th: Matt Gowan and Kenny Marsh Jr., 20.65 lbs., $550
  • 6th: Chuck James and Brad James, 20.50 lbs., $450
  • 7th: Tony Pardue and Mike Swafford 20.36 lbs., $400
  • 8th: Ryan Rigsby and Randy Rigsby, 19.47 lbs., $350
  • 9th: Galen James and Tony Townsend, 19.14 lbs., $300
  • 10th: Justin Medley and David Perry, 19.00 lbs., $250
  • 11th: Casey Scates and Chad Weigart, 18.35 lbs., $200
  • 12th: Mike Varner 17.71 lbs., $200
  • 13th: Cory Nichols and John Oxford, 17.68 lbs., $150
  • 14th: Teddy Owensby and Billy Buoymaster, 17.65 lbs., $150

 

Find more hunting and fishing at WRCB's new www.OutdoorsChattanooga.com

