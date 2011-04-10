Lookouts' Javy Guerra on Dodgers 40 man roster

Paul Shahen

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) - There's not a player on a minor league roster, that a big league affiliate doesn't see potential in. However, some players have a bit more potential. The Los Angeles Dodgers think Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Javy Guerra, has the "it" factor. That's why he's on the 40-man big league roster.

But a very humble Javy says don't let that fool you, the guy next to him is just as capable.

"Anybody can go up at any point and time, you got guys here with no roster on them, they're capable of going up just as fast as anybody else," said Guerra.

Still Javy feels fortunate to be in this position, especially a bout with tendonitis keep him on the bench for 3 months last season.

Guerra said, "it's the most frustrating injury by far, you can't have surgery, you can't do anything for it, you literally have to sit there and wait."

Now the wait is over. After finishing 2010 2-0, Guerra is healthy and ready to prove he belongs on the on the Dodgers 40 man roster. The secret to that, go to work, let the pieces fall, and don't think about it.

Javy said, "You really can't, you can't afford to, if you do that, then you will catch yourself missing the big objective which is pitching well which will evidently take you where you need to go."