Mug shot from an unrelated arrest in 2008

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police SWAT along with the Hostage Negotiation Team were called out to 1909 South Beech Street Friday night around 9:30 pm after the resident, Maurice Woodruff, reportedly fired a shotgun toward his neighbors.

When initial officers arrived on scene, Mr. Woodruff ran back into his residence.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, SWAT fired less-lethal gas into the resident in the hopes that Mr. Woodruff would exit without further incident.

The SWAT team made entry into the house but Mr. Woodruff was not located. A gun was recovered inside the home and was taken by officers as evidence.

Warrants were taken out for Maurice Woodruff, for three counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. No one was injured in this incident.

*The mug shot provided is from an unrelated arrest in 2008.