UPDATE 2: Police investigating 9th homicide of the year

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- the Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a murder Saturday. A man was discovered shot to death in an apartment.

39-year-old Aaron Trammell is the 9th murder victim in the city this year.

Neighbors say the victim was a nice guy, who didn't bother anybody. To them he was known as the 'haircut' man, but court records paint a different picture of a life tied up in gangs and violent crime.

"Anybody in there right mind would be scared about what's happening around here," says a woman who lives several doors down from the homicide scene at 2118 Windsor St.

Family members stood outside with Chattanooga police for hours, watching as the crime scene unit wheeled a covered body away from the red brick home of apartments.

"I seen the police and I sit still," the neighbor says. She didn't want to give Channel 3 her name, but says she's getting used to blue lights and fire trucks racing by her front door.

"Sure I'm scared," she says. "You know scared, if I'm sitting on the front porch with the door locked."

It was around 5 a.m. that another neighbor noticed 39-year-old Aaron Trammell's front door was open and called 911.

"When officers arrived they found his body inside the apartment," says Officer Rebecca Royval with Chattanooga Police.

Family members at the scene Saturday declined to comment on camera, but neighbors say Trammell was known as the 'haircut' man.

"From what I understand he was a barber," says Officer Royval. "He cut hair for people in the community."

But police also say the victim, who goes by several names including Aaron L. Burton and Aaron Ferlitious Trammell, is a gang member. Hamilton County court records shows a history of violence dating back to 1990. Including a murder charge in 1997. Trammell pleaded guilty in the second degree and was sentenced to 16 years. He was released early July 2009.

"He was shot," says Royval. "We don't know how many times."

But authorities do know it was a shot to the head that proved fatal. For our neighbor who moved to the area last year, the violence is overwhelming.

"We just coming to the end," she says. "The world is just coming to the end."

Police have not yet released any suspect information. They believe Trammell was killed inside his home.

