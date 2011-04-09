Big Hearts: Sharrock episode air date announced

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Extreme Makeover Home Edition has announced when the Big Hearts makeover of the Sharrock Family home will air.

The episode that was filmed in Rossville, GA in February is planned to air May 15 at 8pm.

The episode, which features the Sharrock family, will be the season finale, capping off the show's 8th year in production.

The show and its stars were in the area mid-February to build a new home for Michael, Cindy and Patrick Sharrock alongside local builder Vision Homes and thousands of volunteers.

At just 9 years old, Patrick, is a child who manages to inspire and uplift everyone he's around. His positive attitude is even more remarkable because he has a rare genetic condition, commonly known as brittle bone disease, where even the slightest bump could cause his bones to snap. In his short life, Patrick has already had 59 broken bones.

The Sharrock's new home is equipped with advantages specifically designed for Patrick, giving him a safe environment where he can thrive. It's something the Sharrock's previous 50-year-old home couldn't provide.

Plans for a community-wide "Extreme Viewing Party" to take place on May 15th are underway by the Vision Homes and "Big Hearts" teams. Details will be announced soon on the build's website: www.extremevisionhomes.com.