CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

A jury found Malcolm Witherow guilty in the 2008 murder of Melissa Hoover.

He took the stand during trial and said he didn't remember the shooting.

Prosecutors say he shot Hoover four times in the back, and left her for dead.

An eyewitness testified Witherow held a grudge against Hoover, because she wore a wire for police during a previous drug investigation.