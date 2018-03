CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police are investigating a gang-related shooting on Wilson Street.

The incident happened Friday just before 2:00 pm.

According to police, 23-year-old Tracy Long, Jr. was walking on Wilson Street when another man drove up in a green car, talked to Long, and then shot him.

The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Erlanger for non-life threatening injuries by a private party.

Police say the male suspect has dreds, and was wearing a black ball cap with a red "A" on it.

He was driving a green car with tinted windows (possibly a Honda or a Kia) with a red fender or door.