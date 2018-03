CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Eyewitness News has learned Jesse Mathews, the accused killer of Sgt. Tim Chapin, will survive his injuries and was released from the hospital.

According to police, he was released Friday afternoon and is being booked into the Hamilton County Jail on warrants of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree, and especially aggravated robbery.

He will appear before Judge Bob Moon on Wednesday, April 13th.

Mathews was shot twice by Chattanooga Police while allegedly robbing U.S. Money Shop on Brainerd Road Saturday.

During the gun battle, Sgt. Tim Chapin, a 26 year veteran of the Chattanooga Police Department, was killed in the line of duty.

Another officer, Lorin Johnston, was also shot. Thankfully, Johnston's wounds weren't fatal.

Details of Mathews' injuries are unknown at this time.

READ MORE:

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates.