CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police have located 16-year-old Kanesha Lewis.

Her mother posted flyers of Kanesha with the help of members of her church.

Someone in the community contacted the mother on the whereabouts of Kanesha and she was reunited with her child.

A Missing Endangered Child Alert was issued after Lewis didn't return home from church Wednesday night.

Kanesha has medical issues that were cause for concern.

The teen was in good health will be interviewed by investigators shortly.