UPDATE 6: Family of accused cop killer arrested; charges revealed

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Just as expected, the feds released more details Friday about the criminal investigation against Jesse Mathews, the man accused of killing police Sgt. Tim Chapin.

A federal affidavit outlines how the feds believe Mathews' entire family helped him escape from a halfway house in Colorado and commit multiple armed robberies.

Eventually the crimes led to Chapin's murder. In an 11 a.m. press conference federal prosecutors outlined the accusations against Ray, Kathleen and Rachel Mathews.

The affidavit paints a picture of a family of crime. Kathleen Mathews has killed before. They even have a family gun collection. Each played a significant role in helping Jesse Mathews escape from a halfway house and travel cross-country.

"These charges rose in connection with the recent homicide of Sgt. Tim Chapin of the Chattanooga Police Department," says U.S. Attorney Bill Killian.

A long and shocking list of charges against the family of Jesse Mathews. Local, state and federal authorities revealed many new details about what's happened behind the scenes since the botched April 2nd armed robbery at the U.S. Money Pawn Shop on Brainerd Rd.

"Ray and Kathleen Mathews provided guns to him," Killian said during the press conference. "From a stash of guns that were stolen."

Investigators say Mathews took 16 firearms during a robbery at a Colorado Springs Pawn shop in February, then his family began plans to hid the guns and get him out of town.

"Our proof will show that Rachel Mathews came to Colorado and traveled with Jesse to Chattanooga," Killian says.

Mathews' parents had recently moved to Chattanooga. 5

7-year-old Kathleen Mathews faces charges of accessory after the fact, transferring firearms to a convicted felon, misprision of felony and felon in possession of a firearm for a manslaughter conviction out of Florida. Charges against Mathew's father and sister are similar.

There's also a fourth arrest. Authorities say 26-year-old James Poteet, also helped cover up Mathew's crime.

"Mr. Poteet is a boyfriend of Rachel Mathews," Killian says. "Our allegations are he also took the guns in an attempt to cover up the crime of Jesse Mathews."

Ray and Kathleen Mathews and James Poteet all appeared before a federal magistrate Friday afternoon.

The only family member who wasn't present is Rachel Mathews. She was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kathleen and Ray Mathews both waived their bond and pre-liminary hearings until next week. Poteet was released on $30,000 bond.

Affidavit against Mathews family

