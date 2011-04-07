Community lines streets to honor slain officer

HIXSON, TN. (WRCB) -- I take it personally that someone would come to Chattanooga and take the life of one of our officers," says Travis Shipley, Hixson Pike Business Manager.

Flags, salutes but most of all tears for a fallen Chattanooga hero. Thursday community members lined the streets along Hixson Pike in honor of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Tim Chapin.



"We have friends and neighbors who are police officers," says Terry Bradshaw. "Just the least we could do to show some support."



After Sgt. Chapin's family, friends and church bid him farewell, the community he protected and served for 26 years joined in a sea of blue uniforms in a walking procession to Chapin's final resting place at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.



Mike Fulmer is an off duty sheriff's deputy. "I'm very sad for this officer," he says. "He was a good officer, very well respected and I feel sad for the family."



Those who knew Sgt. Chapin have nothing but respect and admiration for

the public servant and person he was. No doubt, Chapin leaves behind a legacy of

faith and sacrifice for others.



"Sometimes we take people for granted especially police officers," says Sheila Shipley. "We're here to show them they're loved and cared for. Our hearts go out to them."





