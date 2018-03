DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The Dalton Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect who stole a cash register from a liquor store.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Jax Liquor Store on Morris Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect used a rock to break-in the front door and steal the register, which contained nearly $250.

Officers later found the broken register at a nearby apartment complex.

Police aren't sure of the suspect's ethnicity, but say, he was wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and glasses.

If you have information on this suspect, you're asked to call Detective John Helton at 706-278-9085, extension 143.