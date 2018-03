CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A detention officer with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office was hospitalized Thursday after a reaction to medication, while driving, caused him to crash.

The incident happened off Battlefield Parkway around 11:30 am.

According to Sheriff Phil Summers, the 911 center received a complaint of a reckless driver, which was also spotted by a deputy a short time later.

When the deputy tried stopping the car, the driver, 32-year-old Paul Taylor Jr., didn't stop and eventually turned into a gas station parking lot where he crashed into a concrete barrier.

The investigating officer recognized Taylor as a coworker, who seemed to be under the influence.

EMS was notified and transported Taylor to Hutcheson for what was believed to have been a reaction to prescription medication.

Taylor has been placed on administrative leave while he awaits an internal review.

No charges have been filed.