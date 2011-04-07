Walmart FLW Tour heads to Tennessee for Lake Chickamauga event

CHATTANOOGA (RELEASE) - The Walmart FLW Tour on Lake Chickamauga presented by National Guard will visit Chattanooga, Tenn., April 14-17 for the fourth tournament of the season. Hosted by the Greater Chattanooga Sports Committee, the tournament will feature as many as 320 top bass anglers casting for top awards up to $125,000 cash in the Pro Division and up to $25,000 cash in the Co-angler Division.



"I think you are going to see a 10-pounder weighed in at Chickamauga this time," said Walmart pro Wesley Strader of Spring City, Tenn. "In my opinion (Chickamauga) right now is better than (Lake) Guntersville ever thought about being."



According to Strader, three fish weighing more than 11 pounds have been caught at Chickamauga in addition to numerous 9- and 10-pound bass. The secret to Chickamauga's success, Strader said, is the Florida-strain bass that have been stocked in recent years. Strader said anglers will be able to catch pre-spawn, spawning and post-spawn bass and predicts the lower end of Chickamauga probably will produce the largest stringer of the tournament even though large fish are in abundance all over the lake.



"It's going to be wide open," said Walmart pro Wesley Strader of Spring City, Tenn. "Guys are going to be able to catch them any way they want to catch them.



"The lake's not really set up for sight fishing," Strader added. "It's more of a dingy-water lake. So like I said, jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, flipping and topwater ... it's just going to be wide open."



Strader said although the largest stringer may come from the lower end of the lake, that doesn't necessarily mean the winning weight will come from that end.



"I'm going out on a limb here, and I might be wrong, but I think it's going to take over 80-pounds to win," Strader said.



Anglers will take off from Chester Frost Park located at 2318 Gold Point Circle North in Hixson, Tenn., at 7 each morning. Thursday and Friday's weigh-ins will also be held at Chester Frost Park beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday's final weigh-ins will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center located at 1150 Carter Drive in Chattanooga beginning at 4 p.m.



Fans will be treated to the FLW Outdoors Expo at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. prior to the final weigh-ins. The first 300 kids 14 and under on Sunday will receive a free rod and reel combo compliments of US 101. Fans can also register to win a Can-Am ATV courtesy of WDSI Fox 61 which will be given away following the final weigh-in. The Expo includes Ranger boat simulators, the opportunity to interact with professional anglers, enjoy interactive games, activities and giveaways provided by sponsors, and fans can learn more about the sport of fishing and other outdoor activities. All activities are free and open to the public. For a complete schedule of events, visit FLWOutdoors.com/LakeChickamauga.



In FLW Tour competition, anglers are also vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2011 Forrest Wood Cup presented by Walmart, the world championship of bass fishing. This year's Cup will be in Hot Springs, Ark., Aug. 11-14 on Lake Ouachita where they could win as much as $600,000 - the sport's biggest award. Anglers are also vying for the prestigious 2011 Walmart FLW Tour Angler of the Year presented by Kellogg's that will be determined by the most points accumulated over the six Tour Majors.



Coverage of the Lake Chickamauga tournament will be broadcast in high-definition (HD) on VERSUS. "FLW Outdoors" will air May 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. "FLW Outdoors," hosted by Jason Harper and Laura Schara, is broadcast to more than 500 million households worldwide.



For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow FLW Outdoors on Facebook at Facebook.com/FLWFishingand on Twitter atTwitter.com/FLWOutdoors.