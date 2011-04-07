May 30th, 2017

On May 30th the water temp on Nickajack lake is around 74 degrees.

Largemouth bass are being caught near grass beds, points, and ledges while using a variety of baits. Plastic worms are being used more than other lures.

Some crappies are being caught over the deep river flats on the lower lake or in the tailwaters around shady areas in the still water.

Good Luck and Good Fishing!

Submitted by: Carter Day