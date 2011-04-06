Family of Sgt. Chapin thanks community

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The family of Sergeant Tim Chapin released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support.

In a written statement from a family spokesperson, the family said "Tim Chapin was well-respected among the CPD and his church as he faithfully served this community for 27 years. The Chapin family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the support and prayers of the Chattanooga Police Department, Abba's House and the entire community during their time of loss."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced today that they will assume patrols throughout the city on Thursday to allow Chattanooga Police officers to attend Sgt. Chapin's funeral.

The HCSO will be supported by: Collegedale Police Department, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Red Bank Police Department, Signal Mountain Police Department, Lookout Mountain Police Department, East Ridge Police Department, Hamilton County Park Rangers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).