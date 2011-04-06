Corker requests hearings on constitutionality of airstrikes

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Senator Bob Corker has requested a congressional hearing to determine if the President's order for airstrikes on Libya were constitutional.

Senator Corker, an member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to Committee Chairman Senator John Kerry asking "to hold a series of hearings to examine the division of war powers as outlined by the Constitution, reexamine the provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, and consider recommendations to amend or clarify the conditions required for the employment of US forces."

Dear Senator Kerry,

On March 19, 2011, the United States engaged in military operations over Libya "to set the conditions for our European allies and Arab partners to carry out the measures authorized by the U.N. Security Council Resolution," namely for the enforcement of a no-fly zone. Questions have been raised about the constitutionality of this engagement and what authorities govern this employment of forces.

To that end, I call on the committee to hold a series of hearings to examine the division of war powers as outlined by the Constitution, reexamine the provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, and consider recommendations to amend or clarify the conditions required for the employment of US forces.

We owe it to every man and woman who puts on a uniform to serve our country, and every taxpayer who funds the operations, to be clear that our entry into any conflict - whether in response to an attack on the homeland or a threat to our broader national security - has been entered into in a lawful and appropriate manner.

I look forward to the scheduling of these hearings in the very near future.

Sincerely,

BOB CORKER

United States Senator

