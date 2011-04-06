Gov. Haslam to visit Hixson High teachers on Friday

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)- Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and his deputy governor, former Hamilton County Mayor Claude Ramsey will visit teachers at Hixson High School at noon on Friday for a "Teacher Roundtable." Gov. Haslam has met with teachers across the state to discuss tenure changes and other issues.

In many cases, the governor has held breakfast meetings with educators, but the Hixson High event will be held at lunchtime due to the groundbreaking at Wacker in Bradley County Friday morning.