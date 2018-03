CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The luck of the Tennessee Valley continues on as both the Tennessee Lottery and Georgia Lottery announce big winners in the area.

In Dalton, Georgia Lottery officials say a $3 million instant ticket was sold at the Tibbs Road Convenience Store.

"We knew we would have it happen – that someone would win," store owner Dilip Patel said. "This is good. It's exciting."

And in Hixson, Tennessee Lottery officials say there is someone a Mega Millions ticket worth $250,000 from Tuesday's drawing.

The Tennessee Lottery says there were 8,000 winning Mega Millions tickets in Tennessee.