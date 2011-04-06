Coolidge Park receives national recognition

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga's Coolidge Park is receiving some positive national recognition.

The City Parks Alliance has named Coolidge Park as a "Frontline Park."

"Frontline Parks" are recognized for inspiring examples of urban park excellence, innovation, and stewardship across the country.

"We selected Coolidge Park for recognition because it exemplifies the catalytic power of parks to transform urban areas" said Catherine Nagel, Executive Director of City Parks

Alliance. "We hope that by shining the spotlight on this park that we can raise awareness about both the necessity and the promise of these kinds of projects to spur investment in our nation's urban parks."

"By changing the use of the riverfront property to an urban park, Chattanooga has created an economic engine fueled by good, green fun," says Larry Zehnder, Chattanooga Department of Parks and Recreation Administrator.

Coolidge Park will be featured on CPA's website, www.cityparksalliance.org, during the month of April. Fairmount Park in Riverside, California was also selected as a "Frontline Park" in April.