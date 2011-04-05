UPDATE: Police ID man shot, killed on Roanoke Ave

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police have identified the man shot and killed outside the Okie Dokie Mart.

Investigators say 22-year-old Cordarrius Armour was shot in the chest while leaving the mart just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say that the victim was exiting the store when an unknown male suspect approached him and shot him in the chest at close range.

Police say they still don't have a suspect, but are following up on several leads.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on Roanoke Avenue.

The incident happened at the Okie Dokie Mart at 1900 Roanoke Ave, just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The male victim was pronounced dead, but his name will not be released until all notifications have been made.

There is no suspect information at this time and the motive is unknown.

No further information is available as this investigation is in the early stages.