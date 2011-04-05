It was a warm and wet March in the TN Valley

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--The Tennessee Valley saw its share of rain and warm temperatures last month. Some new records were set, including in Chattanooga. Here's a recap of March, 2011.

Chattanooga received 11.77 inches of precipitation in March, which was 5.58 inches above normal. It ranked as the 8th wettest March on record. Measurable precipitation occurred on 13 days and nine of those days had more than one-quarter of an inch of precipitation. In fact, three of those days received more than 2 inches of rain. The heaviest precipitation fell on the 26th when 2.93 inches of precipitation was recorded, which also broke the old daily rainfall record of 2.11 inches set in 1965. Another daily rainfall record was broken on the 9th when 2.58 inches of rain was recorded breaking the previous record of 1.77 inches set in 1938. The wettest March of the 133 years of observations taken was in 1980 when 16.32 inches of precipitation was recorded.

The monthly-averaged temperatures for March ended up above normal even with a large swing in daily temperatures. The monthly- average temperature at Chattanooga in March was 53.8 degrees which was 2.4 degrees above normal. It tied with 1880 and 1976 as the 35th warmest March on record. The warmest March at Chattanooga was back in 1921 when the average temperature was 54.0 degrees. Also, highs reached into the 70s or 80s on nine days, the warmest was 83 degrees on the 22nd.

Created Tuesday April 5, 2011 at 5:47 p.m.