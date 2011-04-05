Boyd presents East Ridge Middle with parent volunteer check - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boyd presents East Ridge Middle with parent volunteer check

By David Carroll

EAST RIDGE (WRCB)- Hamilton County District 8 Commissioner Tim Boyd presented East Ridge Middle School with a check for $500 Tuesday afternoon in appreciation of the school's parent volunteer program.

Principal Steve Robinson said the cash award was the result of a recent meeting with the East Ridge Education Committee.  The presentation was the subject of a parent volunteer assembly at the school.  Robinson says parental involvement plays a big part in the school's success.

