Boyd presents East Ridge Middle with parent volunteer check

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

EAST RIDGE (WRCB)- Hamilton County District 8 Commissioner Tim Boyd presented East Ridge Middle School with a check for $500 Tuesday afternoon in appreciation of the school's parent volunteer program.

Principal Steve Robinson said the cash award was the result of a recent meeting with the East Ridge Education Committee. The presentation was the subject of a parent volunteer assembly at the school. Robinson says parental involvement plays a big part in the school's success.