Man arrested for setting fire to a home

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) – East Ridge Police have arrested a man for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house.

East Ridge Fire/Rescue got the call around 11:45pm Monday, for a house fire at 114 Bales Ave.

Firefighters found fire on the roof. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire which had caused minor damage.

A witness observed a burgundy vehicle pull up in front of the home and throw what was described as a Molotov cocktail before fleeing the scene.

East Ridge Fire/Arson Investigators found evidence of a breakable container which contained a flammable liquid and a wick.

The two occupants of the home who were uninjured in the incident told investigators that Mr. Phillip Tolbert had made threats to burn the home down earlier in the day. The threats came after a victim had ended a relationship with Mr. Tolbert.

Police found Mr. Tolbert and a burgundy vehicle at his home located at 1205 Harvard St. in East Ridge, TN.

Mr. Tolbert smelled of gasoline and was transported back to the scene where he was positively identified by the witness.

Mr. Tolbert was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with Aggravated Arson, Possession of Explosive Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

Investigators are working with Tennessee Bomb/Arson investigators and further charges may be pending.