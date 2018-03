Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Lowest Score:

Nagoya

4921 Brainerd Road

Score: 73

*Egg Drop Soup Out of Temperature

*Food Not Covered In Storage

*Walls and Floors Needed Cleaning

************************************

High Score:

Daved's Deli

Middle Valley Road

Score: 96

Extreme Pizza Buffet

Middle Valley Road

Score: 96