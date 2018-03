CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The man suspected in an attempted jewelry store robbery, is behind bars.

Police arrested Garris Wooten, after he crashed his on I-24, near Rossville Boulevard.

Wooten faces several charges, including criminal attempted aggravated robbery.

Police say Wooten tried to rob Rone Regency Jewelers on Gunbarrel Road, on Monday.

Witnesses say he walked in the store, with a covering over his head and carrying a bucket wrapped in foil and an axe. When an employee approached him he raised the axe. He then ran out of the store empty handed.